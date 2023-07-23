'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure

A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.

Ajay Singh, 23, has been identified by friends and family as the man who they say may have drowned in the lake on July 19 while in a tube with two women.

Chilliwack RCMP has yet to name the suspected drowning victim, but a news release last week read that a man in his early 20s, who fits the description of Singh and the timing of his disappearance, entered the water in an attempt to rescue his friend whom he believed to be drowning, but he himself didn't know how to swim.

Although, friends say Singh knew how to swim and are seeking answers about what happened.

Chilliwack RCMP was not available to comment on Sunday.

"They said he was with two girls and on a floaty swimming, and they went to the other side and they were on the way back to the shore, but in the middle of it, it just happened," said Ritik Bagri, Singh’s friend.

"He disappeared in the water, and a guy jumped into the water about 10 feet or so to look for him. He didn't see any signs and had to come back up because it was too risky for him as well."

Since Wednesday, the RCMP's underwater underwater recovery team has been deployed. It's unclear how many dives they've made. Now family and friends are hoping search efforts increase in order for them to find closure.

"We are just asking for help. We just want him back and nothing else. His family needs him," said Bagri.

Singh's' disappearance is the second suspected drowning this past week in the area.

A man in his mid-50s died while attempting to rescue a dog in the Vedder River Friday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police said the BC Coroners Service is investigating and that the RCMP's investigation has concluded.

Ninety kilometres away, near Port Moody, a teenager nearly drowned in Sasamat Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Local police say an unresponsive 14-year-old boy was pulled from the water by beachgoers and park staff, where they performed CPR until rescue crews arrived.

The beach was then temporarily evacuated to make way for the air ambulance.

"This was a very traumatic incident, and there were hundreds of people on the beach when it occurred," Const. Sam Zacharias of the Port Moody Police Department said in a news release.

On Sunday, Zacharias told CTV News that the boy's health remains in critical condition.