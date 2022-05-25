'He gave so much to his community': Cliff Derksen, advocate for families and victims, has died
Cliff Derksen, a man who advocated on behalf of victims and families going through the justice system, has died.
Candace House confirmed Derksen passed away on Sunday.
Derksen and his wife Wilma became advocates for victims and families after their 13-year-old daughter Candace was killed in 1984. In 2018, the couple founded Candace House – a place that provides safe spaces for victims, survivors and loved one's attending court.
Candace House said Derksen dreamed of a place that could give comfort, care and refuge during families' interactions with the justice system.
"Since then, every day at Candace House we seek to live out the tremendous spirit of love and care that Cliff so wholeheartedly embodied," the organization said in a statement posted on its website.
"He gave so much to his community and every person he met. His laugh, his art, his stories, and his heart, will be deeply missed."
