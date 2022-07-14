'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young

The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.

Frank Young was reported missing from the front yard of his Red Earth Cree Nation home on April 19.

Following a more than two-month search, his body was found on Saturday in the Carrot River, which runs through the community.

The wake began with a Grand Entry, led by the chiefs of Red Earth and Shoal Lake Cree Nations and Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Rosanne Archibald — who made the trip to attend.

Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge, who was heavily involved in the search for the boy, also walked towards the front of the line dressed in his ceremonial red serge uniform.

The dignitaries were all leading a procession that included Young's preschool classmates. The children wore matching blue shirts bearing an image of Young's face.

The local firefighters who played an integral role in the search for the boy, and eventually found him, carried a small casket into the Red Earth gymnasium where the memorial event was held.

"There were many people that were impacted, there are many people that were touched throughout Canada," Red Earth Chief Fabian Head told those attending in person and the many others watching a Facebook livestream.

"Eighty-one days that we searched, 81 days we did not give up and 81 days we did not give up hope."

Red Earth councillor Zachary Whitecap recalled when the search crew brought Young's body to shore.

"When they brought little Frank to the dock I was there," Whitecap said.

"It was emotional as a leader to see the little body that you have been searching for, but all the prayers that have been coming from all over, you really helped us in so many ways," Whitecap said.

Midway through the memorial event, Young's classmates were guided to the front to lead those attending the event in song.

Many could be seen weeping as the children sang Jesus Loves Me.

When they finished, the children slowly filed past Young's casket, each taking a turn to say goodbye.

Helium balloons featuring characters from Young's favourite show, Paw Patrol, hovered in the air during the wake.

When it was her turn to speak, the AFN National Chief said the boy's death greatly saddened First Nations across Canada.

"The reason that I've come here is that all of the chiefs across Turtle Island are with you," Archibald said.

"Little Frank, he became our baby, for all of us and we prayed in our hearts and we held hope with you and when little Frank was found, we cried with you and were hurt by that great loss of this little soul."

Archibald, along with Shoal Lake Chief Marcel Head spoke about how they believed that amid the tragedy, it was important to reflect on Young's purpose.

"You have to look at this moment of little Frank, to remind us that he had a purpose and part of that was to remind us of that scripture that (says) children are a gift from God," Archibald said.

"Frank sent a real strong message, and that message was every child matters," the Shoal Lake chief said.

"Frank brought our communities together, to make us strong, taught us how to work together taught us to be kind to one another and to love our children," he said.

"Frank opened our eyes.

Towards the end of the wake, gifts were given to some of the dignitaries attending, with most receiving a Paw Patrol stuffed animal and a candle with Young's image on it.

Since the discovery of Young's body, some have placed stuffed animals along with lit candles on their front porches for the boy who would have entered kindergarten this fall.

Tonge, who was thanked repeatedly for his dedication to the search, was given a stuffed animal of the character Chase, a police dog on the show.

While musicians performed gospel music, the fire suppression crew that searched unrelentingly for the boy gathered around his casket, with some members visibly sobbing.

Young lived with his aunt and uncle. A second wake was planned for Thursday in Shoal Lake, where his parents live.

He will be laid to rest in that community on Friday.