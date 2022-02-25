'He hasn't done this before': Missing 22-year-old man found on Vancouver Island, RCMP say

Updated Feb. 26: Police told CTV News on Saturday that the man reported missing on Friday has been found. His name and image have been removed from this story out of respect for his privacy.

Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 22-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

The man failed to show up for work on Wednesday and had stopped contacting friends and family, according to the Comox Valley RCMP.

Police said they believed may have been driving a blue 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, and that he was in Mill Bay on Thursday morning, just before he was reported missing.

"We're not sure what he was doing down there," RCMP Const. Monika Terragni told CTV News on Friday.

"This is apparently very out of character for him," she added. "He hasn't done this before – he's just kind of dropped off any contact with friends or family, so it really has them worried at this time because it is so out of character."

Police did not immediately share any information on where or in what condition the missing man was found.