'He hasn't done this before': Missing 22-year-old man found on Vancouver Island, RCMP say
Updated Feb. 26: Police told CTV News on Saturday that the man reported missing on Friday has been found. His name and image have been removed from this story out of respect for his privacy.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 22-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.
The man failed to show up for work on Wednesday and had stopped contacting friends and family, according to the Comox Valley RCMP.
Police said they believed may have been driving a blue 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, and that he was in Mill Bay on Thursday morning, just before he was reported missing.
"We're not sure what he was doing down there," RCMP Const. Monika Terragni told CTV News on Friday.
"This is apparently very out of character for him," she added. "He hasn't done this before – he's just kind of dropped off any contact with friends or family, so it really has them worried at this time because it is so out of character."
Police did not immediately share any information on where or in what condition the missing man was found.
-
‘Ending homelessness is going to take all of us’: charity hosts annual fundraiser for Edmonton’s most vulnerableEdmontonians hiked through Hawrelak Park this weekend to show their support for those in our city experiencing homelessness.
-
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleaguesConst. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
-
Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.
-
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fireOne person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
-
Kitten killed in fire at home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhoodFirefighters responded to a 911 call from the occupants of a home on Vincent Massey Avenue Saturday evening reporting a fire on the scene.
-
'Letting down the community': Advocates speak out over council's vote against decriminalizing small amounts of drugsAdvocates are weighing in after city council struck down a motion to decriminalize small amounts of drugs.
-
Hamilton woman attempted to hire someone to murder a man: policeA Hamilton woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man she knows.
-
Here's where eligible people can pick up their free COVID-19 rapid tests in B.C.The B.C. government expects to receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid test kits by the end of March, and has turned to the province's pharmacists to help distribute them to the general public.
-
OPP investigating sudden death of Winnipeg man near Sioux NarrowsThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows early last week.