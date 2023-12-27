'He hits like a tank': London, Ont. teen boxer set to turn professional in 2024

Miguel Estrada is a lean, punching machine.

“This kid hits like a tank,” said Marc Pagcaliwangan, a former champion boxer and co-owner of Boomerz Boxing Club in London. “He hits like a man who is 150 pounds.”

While 150lbs may not seem like a lot, it is for a light flyweight who weights in at 108lbs.

“I'll be on the bigger side of 108[lbs],” said Miguel, a graduate of London’s John Paul II Secondary School. “So I think I have a lot of power there. I just got to work on getting my man strength right now.”

Miguel, who just turned 18, is putting an end to his amateur boxing career and is set to turn professional early in 2024.

Pagcaliwangan believes his protégé is ready to fight professionally against much older competition.

“He’s been training for like well over 10 years,” explained Pagcaliwangan. “He's studied the game and he’s traveled the world. He's fought fighters from all over the world. He's trained with coaches all over the world. So he has the experience to take it to the next level.”

Miguel is back training everyday in the gym after a busy month of fights.

He recently missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic trials as an underage fighter.

On Dec. 10, 2023 he reached the final of the 51kg category, but lost to the number-one seed in Canada, Justin Parina, who is seven years older than Miguel.

“I feel it wasn't in God's plan for me to go to the Olympics so early,” said Miguel. “He has another plan for me to turn professional and achieve my dreams. It was disappointing though at the time.”

Now that his Olympic dreams have ended, he has his sights set on winning a World Championship.

It’s something his father Bayardo Estrada has dreamed for his son since a young age.

Bayardo, a former fighter in his home country of Nicaragua, grew up watching legends Alexis Arguello, Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

He put Miguel in boxing when he was just seven years old.

“Right from the beginning he had the fighting spirit,” said Bayardo. “He was a little warrior, and as he’s growing up he’s getting better technique."

He admitted that it’s exciting but a little scary as his son prepares to become a professional.

“He’s still a baby, and I believe he still has to develop his main strength,” he said. “But that comes with time.”

In the beginning of 2024, Miguel will be getting a proper management team who will take care of his career, choose his opponents and get him ready for the next step.

“Aside from being his father, I'm a fan of his,” said Bayardo. “The process of him getting to an elite level and becoming a world champion is something that is a parents’ dream too.”

While Miguel is adapting to learning the differences between amateur and professional fighting, he is confident, and keeping lofty dreams.

“The goal is to become a world champion, but I also want to make a name for myself,” he said.