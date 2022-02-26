Hé-Ho! Last weekend to pack in the fun at Festival du Voyageur
If you haven't had a chance to make it down to Festival du Voyageur, this will be your last weekend to pack in some festival fun.
The festival, which features a mix of in-person and online activities, wraps up on Sunday.
Saturday features a number of activities for Winnipeggers to get out and enjoy, including ice sculpting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Parc du Voyageur.
Winnipeggers can also take part in the jigging contest which runs from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain at 340 Provencher Blvd.
The jigging contest will see a mix of in-person jigging and virtual jigging. People hoping to take part in the competition can register online.
On Sunday, Manitobans can put their bow to the strings and show off their skills in the fiddling contest which runs from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain. This contest will also see a mix of virtual and in-person contestants who can register online.
More information about all the activities still available at the festival can be found on the Festival du Voyageur website.
