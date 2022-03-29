'He is already sorely missed': Pair of Manitobans in attendance for Prince Philip memorial

A year after the death of Prince Philip, he received the funeral he was denied in 2021 because of COVID-19.

Hundreds of people gathered in Westminster Abbey Tuesday to pay their respects to the prince, including two Manitobans.

Lieutenant-Colonel Jon Baker, who is the commanding officer of the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada, was one of the two Manitobans at the service.

Philip was the colonel and chief of the regiment, which is based in Winnipeg, and Baker said it is customary for the commanding officer and the regimental sergeant major to attend the funeral of the colonel and chief.

Baker noted that wasn't able to happen last year when Philip died, but he was honoured to receive the invite from the Queen for this year’s service.

"It was a tremendous honour. I almost couldn't believe when I first received the invitation," said Baker.

He noted that Philip always took an interest in the Cameron Highlanders and said whenever he came to Manitoba he made sure to visit the regiment. Philip also sent a card to the regiment every year along with a donation at Christmas. As for being at the service, he said it was quite the experience to be in the presence of the Queen and the royal family.

"We sang 'God Save the Queen' and I can tell you that myself and others had chills knowing that we were singing 'God Save the Queen' in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen."

Baker said it was a touching ceremony and to be in attendance was the least they could do to honour all the work Philip had done in his life.

"He is already sorely missed for the support he provided and the interest he took in the unit."

Prince Philip passed away on Apr. 9, 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.