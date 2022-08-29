'He is an extension to myself': Woman allegedly turned away from Yorkton doctor's office due to service dog

Service animals have the potential to improve the quality of life for people who need them. However, one woman in the Yorkton area said she was turned down from a physician because of her service dog.

Charlene Izuka and her three-year-old service dog Radar, have been a team since March. Radar helps Izuka with day-to-day tasks, that otherwise may be difficult due to her Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

"It is critical that Radar is with me at all times because his job is to keep me safe,” Izuka said.

Radar can also alert Izuka when she’s about to fall down.

"I don't know what exactly happens, I just feel completely out of it, I don't realize my surroundings. He goes and nudges me, or he'll bark at me and I’ll go and sit down," Izuka said.

Izuka has faced discrimination for having a service dog, but she said it can usually be defused with a conversation. However, that wasn’t the case when she was looking for a family physician in Yorkton.

Izuka said she was sitting in the physician’s office, when the doctor walked in and allegedly refused to see Izuka because of her service dog.

According to Izuka, the interaction lasted about one minute, before the physician left, without giving her a chance to explain.

"He is a medical necessity to me, he is an extension to myself. I have his paperwork that states he's allowed everywhere that the law extends, which includes a doctor’s office," Izuka said.

In a statement to CTV News, The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan said it wouldn’t comment on this specific circumstance, but referenced its bylaws.

"A physician is expected to provide service to a persons with disability without discrimination," the organization stated.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission also did not comment on the specific situation but offered a statement.

“The commission has a number of open complaints involving service animals and it would therefore be inappropriate for the organization to comment on this topic at this time,” the statement read.

According to the Lions Foundation for Canada Dog Guides, there is no federal standard set for rules in regards to the rights of dog guides.

"In Saskatchewan, I believe, the legislation does provide for dogs to have public access,” Beverly Crandall, CEO, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides explained.

Izuka said she has since found a family physician who accepted both her and Radar.