'He is out there somewhere': Mother of missing man appeals for information

The mother of an Ontario man last seen in Calgary in March made an emotional plea for him, or anyone with information, to reach out.

"I need to hear from him, I need to reach out to him and know he is out there somewhere," Roxana Osoroes told reporters on Friday.

"Please contact the police if you have any idea or (see) anyone who looks like him.

Osoroes' 27-year-old son, Jordan Boucher, drove from Salmon Arm, B.C. to Calgary on Nov. 28, 2020. He was last seen earlier this year, at the First Alliance Church (12345 40th Street S.E.) on Feb. 20 and then at the Flying J Truck Stop (11511 40th Street S.E.) on the evening on March 5.

He is described as 188 centimetres (6'2") tall and weighing about 81 kilograms (180 pounds), with a slim build. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

She described Boucher as "a motivated and confident young man," but said he had struggled during the pandemic, being unable to find work.

"Something is telling me as a mother he is out there somewhere and he's waiting for the pandemic to be over," she said.

Boucher was driving a white, four-door 2020 Volkswagen Jetta (GTI) with BC Plates KR2 49R with a wolf sticker on the back bumper when he arrived in Calgary.

Police located his car in the parking lot of a Walmart at 7979 11 St. S.E. in May but there has been no sign of him since and both his family and police are concerned for his welfare.

"Unfortunately it was parked away from any camera coverage, we've pursued a number of investigative avenues with the vehicle however they've all been negative so we've got no idea when Jordan parked the vehicle at that location, or what happened following that," said Const. Mark Reast with the missing persons unit.

"We don't know who parked that vehicle there but we do believe Jordan parked that vehicle."

Investigators are "operating very much on the belief that he is still alive," said Reast.

"Until we get evidence to the contrary," he said. "He's come to the city, he doesn't know the city, he has no resources in the city, which is why we're so concerned about his welfare and his well-being."

Boucher has no criminal history, said Reast. He was known to frequent the Roadking Truck Stop, located in the 4900 block of Barlow Trail S.E., and the Denny's restaurant at 11511 40 St. S.E.

After graduating high school in Ontario, Boucher joined the Candian Armed Forces for three years, then moved to B.C. to pursue his dream of working in the trucking industry and starting his own company.

After finishing certifications in B.C., Boucher came to Calgary to look for work.

Anyone with information on Boucher's disappearance or his movements after March 5 is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.