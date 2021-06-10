'He just got blasted': Nanoose man unhurt after lightning strike

A Nanoose couple are ready to purchase a lottery ticket after one of them was inside a vehicle that was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.

Wendy Mazzei says her husband Terry had just arrived in the parking lot of the Fairwinds Wellness Club, turned off the ignition of his truck and was about to open the door when lightning struck.

“He just got blasted,” Mazzei says. “He said it was a huge explosion and sound. It was pretty crazy, I’m so thankful that he’s here to tell me about it.”

She says Terry realized he’d been hit by lightning, sat for a moment in the truck and then noticed that the wet ground all around the vehicle was steaming.

Mazzei says Terry was uninjured but was understandably shaken.

“His ears were kind of ringing,” she says. “It was the right front passenger tire that blew out so his right ear was a bit sore and he had a bit of a headache, but other than that he was good, thank goodness.”

Mazzei says she doesn’t want to think about what could have happened had Terry been outside the vehicle when the strike occurred.

“We like to think that his father was watching over him,” Mazzei says. “His father passed away in 2016 and this is his father’s truck that he drives and he has a picture of his father in the visor right above where he drives.”

The couple’s grandson was reportedly impressed by the ordeal.

“Our grandson thinks this is pretty cool,” Mazzei says. “He thinks he might have super powers now and he’s calling him Flash.”

Mazzei says when the tree behind her husband’s pickup was struck, the lightning travelled down to the truck, as well as to one that was unoccupied two stalls over.

“The truck that was beside our truck was a newer truck with a lot of electrical and it totally fried it,” she says. “The windows were going up and down.”