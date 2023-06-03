'He knows this area, he’s been here before': Search continues for missing man last seen three weeks ago

It’s been three weeks since a 37-year-old man with Down syndrome formerly from Waterloo region, went missing.

Nathan was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto.

Volunteers combed through the woods and thick brush on Saturday in the Campbellville area, just west of Milton looking for any sign that Nathan may have returned to an area he knows well.

It’s part of a grueling search for Nathan, who has been missing since May 12.

“It gives strength back to the family and the hope that people are out there willing to assist,” said William Bolton, senior trainer of Advanced Tactical Training Search & Rescue.

The sun was beating down on the backs of community volunteers taking on the search, but that didn’t dim hope of finding Nathan.

His family declined to speak on camera but told CTV News Nathan was last ween wearing a hoodie with green stripes, black pants, black shoes and a Blue Jays baseball cap.

The description of what Nathan was last wearing when he went missing was only just revealed to the family and searchers.

“We’ll move them around, they’ll search in a little area and then move to a different area, but it’ll be very contained,” Bolton said. “He is drawn to nature. He knows this area [and] he has been here before. The fact that he likes nature, it’s an area of interest.”

Bolton and his rescue dog Sheba were contacted a week ago to help in the search.

“Sheba is trained in water, so she will scent if there’s anything out in the water,” he said. “She has found people out in the water before, so we would then use her beyond our line of sight basically.”

Nathan’s family says the area is one of his favourite places to visit, enjoying the camping at the Kelso Conservation Area. Without anything else to go on, the search was called hoping for the best.

“We’re trying to find the small pockets of water. We’re not worrying about the big lakes or things like that,” Bolton said.

A Search For Nathan Facebook group continues to connect communities as both his family and friends are hopeful they will find him safe.

“This is exactly why we do it, to bring closure to a family one way or the other,” Bolton explained. “I would rather bring the person home than have a void in the family.”

Posters with information about Nathan have been popping up in Waterloo region and Guelph over the last few days.