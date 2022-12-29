'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries

The Christmas season often brings out the best in people.

Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.

"Christmas is a time to give to others," said Franco

The pair were doing what everyone else does a few days before the big holiday; grocery shopping.

They were at the FreshCo grocery store on Trout Lake Road, picking up food to a cook a traditional Colombian feast when a short, elderly man with a smile on his face approached them and said “Merry Christmas!” while giving them a gift card to pay for their food.

"As an international student, I don't have a lot of money at the moment," said Franco.

"So that filled me with joy and it made me happy."

The girls told CTV News they were grateful and thanked the man.

When Franco and Cook went to pay for their groceries, they said they were surprised to find the gift card was worth $100; it paid for their entire bill.

"It was shocking, but it was beautifully shocking," said Cook.

"It was very touching, you know his act of kindness and generosity."

This was Franco's first Christmas in North Bay. She is studying to be social service worker. She said the man's generosity almost brought her to tears.

"It was the best gift. It reminds me there are good people out there," she said.

After paying, the pair searched the store for the stranger to thank him again. But he was gone. Both women believe he might have been giving gift cards to other shoppers that day.

"You'd expect somebody to give to the food bank and not be wandering around the grocery store,” said Cook.

“Why he chose us? We don't know,"

Franco and Cook say are hoping to track down their ‘Secret Santa’ and personally greet him and maybe cook him a little thank you meal.

"He made my Christmas and recovered my faith in humanity," said Franco with a smile.