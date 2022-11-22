'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change

The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Shayne Turner was taken to the Regina General Hospital by ambulance after suffering from an overdose.

According to his sister, Ashley Turner, Shayne was given two information pamphlets, a cab voucher and was advised to contact social assistance.

“Between 5:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., which is when he was discharged, he asked for detox seven times,” Turner said.

“My brother didn’t need social assistance, after a near death experience, he needed continued healthcare.”

Shayne would die from an overdose on Nov. 8 after being discharged.

“There was no beds I guess, there wasn’t a bed, and [he was] given a cab voucher and that was it,” Terri McKeever, Shayne’s mother, told reporters on Tuesday.

“Nothing else they could do for him.”

The Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Everett Hindley, met with Turner’s family after the NDP raised concerns surrounding the province's overdose prevention measures during Question Period.

“I intend to be asking questions of the SHA and senior leadership there with respect to this particular case involving Shayne Turner and his tragic passing to find out what exactly occurred in this case and what we need to do differently,” Hindley said.

Turner said she believes no one should receive lesser care due to their addictions.

“The use of drugs does not mean people forfeit their right to equal healthcare,” she said.

The family has also approached the provincial coroner for an investigation.

Should it lead to an inquest, it may be the first for an individual who has died of a drug overdose outside of custody.