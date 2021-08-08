'He never considered himself a hero': North Bay Museum starting new series about local soldiers

The North Bay Museum is honouring the service of local military men and women through personal displays and stories.

Once a year, the museum plans to highlight an individual story of a local soldier who served our country.

The first display the museum is putting on is that of John Joseph James Sunstrum.

Sunstrum was only 20-years-old when he enlisted with the Algonquin Regiment to fight against Adolf Hitler's armies in Nazi-occupied Europe.

"He loved his family and loved his country," said his daughter Carol Miller.

"He served after the war and retired as a former Honourary Lt. Colonel."

In 1943, he joined the 4th Canadian Armoured Division in England before landing in France a year later. The mission was to push back the Nazis on the western front.

"If they hadn't, we wouldn't have been successful," said his son Jim Sunstrum.

He was awarded the Military Cross for saving several wounded allied troops in battle at the Hochwald Forest.

When the war ended, after he returned home, he played a role in erecting the permanent Algonquin Regiment monument.

"He never considered himself a hero," said Jim. "He would always say that anybody that helped in the war effort either overseas or here, was a hero."

Sunstrum died in 1990. But, his legacy lives on.



In 2013, a Dutch man by the name of Hans Sislen posted an ad of Sunstrum's helmet that was found when the Canadians liberated his village in 1944.

Sunstrum's helmet was in Sisken's family's possession ever since. Eventually he was able to get in contact with the family and was able to return it. It is now on display at the museum.

"He went through all this effort to give it back to his family," explained museum director Naomi Hehn.

Sunstrum's story of bravery and dedication to the cause is one of many the museum plans to highlight in a new series looking at the city's military past.

"We want people to relate to these time periods," said Hehn. "The war was a long time ago and not a lot of people are around who experienced it directly."

Miller says if her father was alive today, he would be very proud to see his photos and artifacts on display.

"He'd be very humbled to know that this was happening for him," said Miller.

The museum will rotate individual military stories each year and is hoping the public will share stories and artifacts of military relatives to honour those who fought for our freedom.