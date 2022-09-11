'He really liked helping people': Family of slain Nanaimo man speaks out

The family of the 29-year-old man fatally stabbed by a stranger in a Nanaimo park last week has issued a statement condemning the "random violence" by "thugs" that led to his death.

Fred Parsons was killed while out walking in Maffeo Sutton Park with two companions on the night of Sept. 6, according to a statement from his mother Cindy.

Cindy's statement, which is embedded at the end of this story, describes her son as "handsome, funny, gentle, generous, goofy, thoughtful (and) unique," and aims to counter what she describes as "hurtful rumours" circulating on social media.

"Fred and his gentle friends had no alcohol and no drugs," the statement reads, adding that they were not homeless.

"Fred and his friends are kind, cheerful, gentle, innocent, respectful, harmless, hard-working young adults who were victims of random violence by unknown-to-them thugs. They each lived in homes surrounded by caring people."

Police have previously said they were called to the park around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the attack for reports of a group of young people intimidating a security guard.

When they arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim – now identified as Fred – suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

Police also found a 22-year-old man who had been bear-sprayed. They arrested a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old at the scene, but those people were released without charges on Thursday.

On Friday, court documents showed that teenager Mark Harrison, born in 2003, had been charged with second-degree murder.

Mounties said Friday afternoon that Harrison is from Nanaimo and was arrested late Thursday afternoon.

Another teen born in 2003, Aiden Bell, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The homicide shocked the community, prompting condemnation from Mayor Leonard Krog, who confirmed that the slain man had a developmental disability.

In her statement, Cindy acknowledged that this was the case.

"My son was born with disabilities," she wrote. "He struggled mightily and worked harder than anyone I know to adapt and compensate for his unique wiring. Fred also had many gifts that were exceptional and uncommon. He was a much loved, admired and respected young man. He was only 29 and he had dreams, goals and passions to explore."

She described her son as trusting, "perhaps too trusting, which made him vulnerable."

"One irony in all of this mess is that, if the thugs had asked to be his friend, he would have agreed," Cindy wrote. "He would have gone for a walk or for coffee with them. He really liked helping people."

The family is planning a memorial for Fred, as well as a vigil in Maffeo Sutton Park to honour his life and "claim back the safety of our beautiful waterfront park."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and concrete support for our family and also for Fred’s two walking companions and their families, as well as Fred’s housemates and staff," Cindy's statement reads.

"The shock and trauma are palpable for all the people in Fred’s life. We are grateful for all of this kindness and healing energy being sent our way. Keep it coming. We are going to need it for a while."

Doug Wortley, founder of Arrowsmith Media where Fred worked, told CTV News Fred "always made my day better," calling him "hands down the hardest worker I’ve ever met in my life."

"Fred was out there just walking his dog with his friends, having fun at a community park, which is supposed to be a safe space," Wortley said. "The feeling of security we have when we go to this place has been taken away.”

The full text of Cindy Parsons' statement on her son's death is embedded below.