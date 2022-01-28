'He's an angel': Stranger pays deductible for Saskatoon woman after sewer floods for 3rd time

Last Friday, Penny Fentiman was surprised by raw sewage flooding her basement due to a sewer blockage.

On Friday, she received a more pleasant surprise.

Doug Felix showed up at her home on 11th Street West after hearing about her story on CTV News and offered to pay her deductible.

“My wife and I were watching it, and we kind of got a soft spot and I feel we should help you,” he told her.

“I’m overwhelmed really because who does that for people?” said Fentiman.

“He’s an angel, I didn’t know people like this existed."

Fentiman says the deductible will be around $500, which she didn’t think she could afford to pay.

“I've had a lot of things go wrong in my life, losing my husband 20 years ago to cancer and raising three boys on my own, it's been tough. It just seems like money is always an issue because there are so many bills and there's only one person to pay them all.”

Felix, who is semi-retired, says it was just the right thing to do.

“I just felt so sorry for her. We were taught to treat people the way you want to be treated. I grew up in the Peterson area, small town right? Everybody helps everybody.”

Fentiman has her son and daughter-in-law with their three grandchildren staying at her home. Due to the flooding, they have all been forced to stay in a hotel. She says the home has no hot water and the water they do have isn’t drinkable.

“Can't really wash dishes, can’t have a bath,” said Fentiman. “We’re doing bath and stuff at the hotel and I come back here to sleep.”

This was the third time her basement has flooded. She still isn't sure when her water situation will be figured out, allowing the family to move back in.