'He's been a bright star': Woodard shines with Riders

There’s a new sack king in town.

Riders' defensive end Jonathan Woodard wrapped up Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli three times in Saturday’s win over the visiting Tiger-Cats.

The biggest play came when Woodard sacked Masoli for a loss of seven yards in the second quarter and forced a fumble, which was recovered by A.C. Leonard. Saskatchewan went on to score a touchdown.

“I felt like that was one of those picture-perfect sacks that you look for as a defensive end,” Woodard said. “A strip-sack, the QB can’t see you coming and then A.C. picks it up and we go to score.”

In 2016, Woodard was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars 226th overall in the 7th round of the NFL draft. However, he suffered a season ending injury days later and missed his rookie year.

“I was like, ‘I made it, everything’s going good.’ Then next thing I know I tore my achilles. That’s the first serious injury I’ve ever had,” Woodard said.

Between 2016 and 2000, Woodard bounced between three NFL teams, the Atlanta Falcons, the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Tennessee product played six games with Miami in 2018, recording eight tackles and one sack.

However, when the pandemic hit and his time on practice rosters wasn’t amounting to playing time, he considered giving up.

“There was a lot of times over the past year or so where I just wondered, would I get to take the field again? Would I get to experience all the things I’m experiencing now?” Woodard said.

When the Riders reached out to Woodard, he jumped at the second chance.

“He has a hard hat mentality, comes to work with his lunch pale, works his techniques,” said defensive coordinator Jason Shivers.

The 27-year-old’s three-sack performance only verified what the Riders had hoped for.

“He’s just really come on,” Shivers added. “He’s been a bright star, he’s a hard worker you love when those guys have success you just want to cheer for them.”

This week, Woodard was named one of the CFL’s top performers for Week 2.

“Incredibly grateful to be around amazing teammates, amazing coaches and amazing fan base,” Woodard said.