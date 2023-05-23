'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues

As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.

Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, lives with his sister and has been missing since May 12. He was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue, according to Toronto Police.

Kathleen Matthews has known Nathan for 14 years and is encouraging everyone to keep an eye out.

“The family is incredibly worried about Nathan, just like all friends and greater community supporting in the search for him,” Matthews told CTV Kitchener.

Matthews said she is still in disbelief that he’s been missing for over a week.

“It was shocking, honestly even now it’s hard to believe it’s true. It’s hard to understand what is happening. We just want him to be found because he’s missed by so many people. It’s an incredible amount of people who are worried and missing Nathan,” Matthews said.

Last week, a family contact told CTV News the family has reason to believe Nathan is making his way toward Kitchener-Waterloo, where he previously lived.

On Friday, Guelph police confirmed they received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood. Officers canvassed the area.

On Tuesday morning, Guelph police said they were unable to locate any surveillance cameras to help confirm if Nathan was indeed there and said they don't have any further updates at this time.

Matthews said she has hope he will be found.

“If he’s out there, people are going to see him. The more that join and help look for him, the better the chances we are going to find him and that’s what keeps me going,” she said. “He’s a smart guy. He is very capable, so that keeps me hoping too.”

More than 100 volunteers are helping with the search.

Matthews is encouraging people to familiarize themselves with Nathan’s description.

There’s also a Search for Nathan Facebook group to connect community members as the search continues.

Matthews describes Nathan as a loving individual.

“He's very charismatic and caring and funny and silly and when you meet him you just want to spend more time with him,” she said.

It is that charismatic energy that got him on the jumbotron at Raptor’s game in 2016.

“He had these awesome dance moves that the crowd was just adoring,” she said.

If you do spot him, Matthews suggested trying to have a conversation with him.

“If you wanted to talk to him about him about the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Blue Jays or the Raptors. Those are all things he likes to talk about - or really any sports in general. He might be hungry. So offering maybe to buy him some food,” Matthews said.

Anyone who thinks they may have spotted Nathan is asked to contact police.

“It’s been a very difficult time for his family and friends who are concerned about his well-being. This is very much an active investigation and we are working with other police stations,” Cons. Cindy Chung with Toronto Police told CTV News on Tuesday afternoon.

CTV SPOKE TO NATHAN IN 2018

In 2018, our CTV news team interviewed Nathan when he joined other adults with developmental disabilities to practice with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks football team.

“I want to see them win every day and win the cup,” Nathan said at the time.