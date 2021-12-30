‘He’s my family, he’s my dad’: Families of seniors in long-term care homes struggle with new restrictions

The last time Paula Stewart saw her dad was Boxing Day.

He's been living in a long-term care facility in Barrie, and with another round of restrictions, her holiday visits have been cut short.

"This is hard because you want to be with him. He's my family; he's my dad," said Stewart.

As 58 homes across Ontario, including four in Simcoe Muskoka deal with COVID-19 outbreaks, the province is pressing pause on general visits.

Residents can't leave either unless it's deemed essential, like a medical appointment.

"We're following every precaution that the government has asked us to do. It just doesn't make sense to me anymore," said Stewart.

Stewart says her 90-year-old father has dementia, and with only two designated caregivers allowed to visit, it's forcing her family to choose.

"It's not just me. It's everyone with a loved one, you know, you have to make a decision," Stewart said.

In a statement, Simcoe County says with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it supports the difficult but necessary measures.

"We are grateful that 97 per cent of the county's long-term care and senior services residents have received a third vaccination. However, statistics continue to show that seniors are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19," said Jane Sinclair, general manager, health and emergency services.

At the same time, director of geriatrics with Sinai Health, Dr. Samir Sinha says only around 43 per cent of staff across the province have been boosted and it's unknown how many caregivers have received a third dose.

"The question we are asking now is why wasn't the government making efforts to bring vaccinations on site to make it easier for staff and caregivers to get boosted," Sinha said.

He says seniors and their families are now paying the price.

"It's making families much more anxious and residents too because, again, a lot of that social interaction that they were relying on and counting on especially during the holidays, has now been taken away from them," Sinha said.

The province says it will continue to monitor the situation, but it's unknown how long these new measures will last.

Meanwhile, Sinha says it comes down to how quickly boosters can be given to staff and caregivers, along with additional fourth doses to residents.

"We're now realizing how important booster shots are in these populations, not just the residents but the staff and family caregivers," Sinha said. "We are now realizing that this is a high-risk population where immunity can wane after three months, so that's why the government announced today they are going to start allowing residents to get a fourth dose now as well."

While families wait to see how long this round of measures will last, Stewart says time is not something on her side.

"My dad is 90-years-old… we don't know how much time we will have left," Stewart said.