'He's pretty lucky': Driver rescued after crashing vehicle 30 metres into river valley

Firefighters extricated a driver from a vehicle in Edmonton's river valley after a crash Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to Jasper Avenue and 90 Street after a vehicle crashed into the river valley before 11 a.m.

"It's about 30 metres down, down the embankment and just got hung up on a thick brush down there," said EFRS Acting District Chief Jose Ponciano.

CTV News Edmonton was on scene when firefighters pulled a "middle-aged" man wearing a bloodied white shirt from the river bank. He was taken away on a stretcher.

"He's pretty lucky that nothing worse happened to him," Ponciano said.

The crash also could have been worse for Sophia Lefthand, whose tent in a homeless camp was nearly hit by the vehicle.

"It hit some trees and then it just landed right where my tent was, and it just landed right beside it," she told CTV News.

It's unclear why the vehicle left the road and crashed into the river valley.

With files from Dan Grummett