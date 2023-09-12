'He's very interested in what’s going on,' Veltman defence lawyer speaks to media

After hearing the Crown’s opening statements and from witnesses in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of running down a Muslim family in June 2021, his lawyer spoke with media Monday.

Christopher Hicks is representing Veltman, 22, on four charges of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder for the June 2021 deaths of four members of the Afzaal family from London, Ont.

Hicks was asked Monday afternoon how his client was faring after the first day of evidence.

“He’s fine,” said Hicks. “He’s in good humour and he’s very interested in what’s going on.”

In an agreed statement of facts, read by the Crown Monday, Veltman has admitted to hitting the Afzaal family with his pickup truck.

Prosecutor Sarah Shaikh also read from Veltman’s statement to police during her opening statement.

“I knew what I was doing,” Veltman allegedly told police. “I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Veltman pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Hicks told the media Monday they will just have to “wait and see.”

“Think of it as Shakespeare,” he said. “Think of it as three acts. Act one is the crown presenting its case. Act two is the defence presenting its case if it chooses to and Act three is the charge to the jury and the verdict.”