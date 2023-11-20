'He saved his life': Family of teenager hit by vehicles grateful he's alive

The family of the teenage boy who was struck by two vehicles Friday morning is preparing for a long road to recovery.

Allan McCauley, 16, was struck in traffic near the intersection of 39 Street and Memorial Drive S.E. just before 7 a.m.

"The damage was pretty bad," said his stepfather, George Wellman.

"He had tire marks where the main injury happened."

McCauley is now recovering in the trauma unit at the Foothills Medical Centre with a broken pelvis.

"We're hopeful he's going to be able to recover and walk. It's going to be baby steps, from a bed to a wheelchair to progressing further."

Police say the investigation is ongoing but have confirmed the teen was not in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The drivers stayed at the scene.

Police don't anticipate charges will be laid.

The family says one driver got out of their vehicle, pulled out a first aid kit and started to help the teenage boy.

"Then, someone else comes along and he got that person to block (traffic), and he saved his life," Wellman said.

"For that one act of kindness, he saved his life."

Wellman expects the teen to remain at the Foothills Medical Centre for at least another six weeks but says his recovery will take a lot longer.

A GiveSendGo account has been created to help the teen and his family during his recovery.