He shoots, he scores! AJHL goalie scores rare goalie goal

History was made, sort of, in the AJHL Tuesday night when Spruce Grove Saints goaltender Tristan Martin scored an empty-net goal.

With the Saints leading 5-3, their opponent, the Grande Prairie Storm, pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker.

With 50 seconds left in the third period, the puck was sent behind the Saints' net where Martin stopped it, then turned and lofted it down the ice into the empty net.

Martin's Spruce Grove teammates rushed over to congratulate him on the rare feat and what was his first goal.

VIDEO: Tristan Martin scores what is believed to be the first goalie goal in AJHL history!!#AJHL | #SaintsNation pic.twitter.com/DdbYSBUFxz

“It was my first-ever crack at it in a game … so it was pretty cool,” Martin told CTV News on Wednesday.

Martin said he didn’t hesitate to try to score when he grabbed the puck behind the net.

“I was going for it. Then I got scared when the d-man jumped high at the blueline there and it just missed his glove but then it started curving back in towards the net. Then I was like, 'Oh no, it’s going in.'”

The AJHL confirmed to CTV News it's the first time a goalie has shot the puck down the length of the ice to score a goal in the league's history.

However, AJHL Vice President Charla Flett added that Martin is not the first goalie to be credited with a goal. That honour went to Sherwood Park Crusaders goalie Jake Morrissey in February 2017 when he was the last player on his team to touch the puck when he made a save, before a Camrose Kodiaks defender accidentally passed it into his own empty net.

Martin, 19, hales from St. Vincent, Alta. He has only been with the Spruce Grove Saints since a Dec. 2 trade with the Olds Grizzlys.

After the 6-3 victory, the Saints sit in first place in the Viterra AJHL North Division with a 34-7-4 record. They continue a road trip in Whitecourt Wednesday night against the Wolverines.