'He started something beautiful': Terry Fox remembered by his uncle ahead of 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run

On Sunday, Sept.17, Canadians across the country will be lacing up their runners for the 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run.

Today residents from Green Acres Foundation Lodge’s across Lethbridge hit Henderson Lake Park for their first Terry Fox Walk.

The event is extra special for one resident who has close ties to the Canadian icon.

"I hope he's remembered forever and ever because of what he's done and what he started," said Terry Fox, Fox’s uncle and namesake.

Terry Fox started his ‘Marathon of Hope’ in St. John’s, Newfoundland on Apr.12, 1980.

His goal ... To run across Canada from the Atlantic to Pacific oceans, raising money and awareness for cancer research.

However, after 18 months and over 5,000 kilometres, Terry was forced to stop running outside Thunder Bay, Ontario because his cancer had returned.

He tragically passed away 10 months later at the age of 22.

Every September, Canadians continue the marathon of hope Fox started.

"A lot of times we do it individually lodge by lodge, but this will be the first year we’ve decided to do a group one and have six lodges and 65 to 70 residents participating all at once," said Clinton Kienzle, manager of Alberta Rose Lodge.

Residents got to enjoy the walk with Fox along with a barbecue, live music and games.

'SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND DIFFERENT AND NEW'

Fox has been living in Lethbridge since 1977 and says it's incredible to see his nephew remembered by so many, year after year.

"We just look up to him all the time because of what he did and he started something beautiful and different and new," Fox told CTV News earlier today.

"It gets people together, gets people thinking right and realizing that we all have to help each other."

Fox himself has fought and beat both prostate and bladder cancer and knows first hand the impact that his nephew made through his sacrifice.

"I'm lucky to be here and it's probably because of my nephew and people who donate their money to research because we are winning the war against cancer," he said.

"We haven't won it yet but we are ahead. We've got better treatment, better medicine and it was because of him."

Green acres say it's an honour to have Fox come and spread his nephew’s message to his fellow residents year after year.

"He’s come to all of our events every year and we always honour Terry Fox and the massive impact he's had on society, so to have him come and enjoy this with us is amazing," Kienzle said.

Fox speaks to school's across the city about his nephew throughout the year and also shares his own message of giving back every day,

"I'm trying to promote good deeds in Lethbridge here and I thought that maybe I could spread it across Alberta and then maybe the rest of Canada," he said,

"I feel my nephew kind of gave me this inspiration to try to help. If everybody's helping everybody then, like I say, it would be a better world."

The 43rd Annual Lethbridge Terry Fox Run will be happening this Sunday on Sept. 17th at Legacy Regional Park which Fox looks forward to taking part in as well.

Residents can register between now and the start of the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.