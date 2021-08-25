'He was alive during the fire': Sask. man found dead after car fire was still breathing during blaze, inquest hears

A forensic pathologist says Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone was alive and breathing when a fire overtook his vehicle on Ahtakakoop Cree Nation in May of 2018.

On the second day of a public inquest into his death, jurors heard testimony from forensic pathologists, an RCMP identification specialist and the first RCMP officer who attended the scene.

While an RCMP officer responded to a call concerning the burning vehicle, the car was not searched at the time. The 20-year-old man's remains were discovered later in the day by RCMP after he was reported missing.

RCMP Identification specialist and forensic anthropologist S/S/Cst.Ernest Walker said due to the high heat and duration of the fire, it was difficult to identify the remains.

Only 30 kilograms of remains were collected by investigators from the scene and much of Ahenakew-Johnstone's body and skin were gone.

Forensic pathologist Shaun Ladham testified that he found soot inside the lungs of Ahenakew-Johnstone indicating he was alive and breathing inside the car at the time of the fire.

“He was alive during the fire,” Ladham said.

Ahenakew-Johnstone was described as six-foot, three inches, and 250 pounds.

A toxicology report shows that he had traces of cannabis in his system and an extremely high blood alcohol level of 371 mg.

Ladham said there was no sign of injury to the body from natural or unnatural causes or trauma.

Ahenakew-Johnstone's mother, Lisa Johnstone, believes that her son was the victim of foul play.

“I do believe that something happened to my son that he couldn’t get out of that car, whether it be a stab wound or a concussion,” said Johnstone.

She launched a formal complaint against the RCMP who initially investigated the report of a burning vehicle.

“Our people aren’t taken seriously, we aren’t treated as if we matter,” said Johnstone.

OFFICER SAYS FIRE SCENE WAS UNSAFE

RCMP Cpl. Shayne Brown was stationed in Shellbrook in 2018 and responded to the report of a vehicle fire. He got to the scene of the fire only around noon on May 10, several hours after the vehicle fire was reported.

Brown said he took two photos at the scene and did not attempt to look inside the vehicle to find a VIN number or license plate number. He believed at the time, the scene was unsafe.

“It was a danger to myself to get any closer to the vehicle than what I did,” Brown said.

He said he could feel the heat from the grass fire surrounding the car through his boots. He only got as close as 10 ft away from the vehicle.

The inquest is taking place at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert with Coroner Blaine Beaven presiding.

An inquest is meant to establish the facts surrounding someone’s death – such as how and where they died – in order to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Witnesses are called to present evidence to the coroner and the jury, who may make recommendations to the appropriate agencies.

The chief coroner can hold an inquest into the death of any person.