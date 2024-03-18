'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A

A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.

The boy has been identified as six-year-old Jaydon Davis. He passed away on March 6.

Jaydon's parents say he had a mild fever on Sunday, March 3. The next day, they say he felt fine and went to school, but began feeling sick again by the afternoon. On Tuesday, he had what seemed to be a normal fever, but in the night became very ill.

"It was a matter of two days," said Jaydon's dad Randy Davis.

Jaydon's parents say he had a virtual appointment with a doctor who prescribed an inhaler for a cough.

"All of our kids have had fevers before, and it seemed like a normal fever."

His parents are urging others whose children have fevers, and are worried it could be more, to go straight to the nearest emergency department and get tested for group A strep.

"Don't hesitate. Bring them in."

Jaydon was a student at Admiral Westphal Elementary School in Dartmouth.

According to Nova Scotia Health, all close contacts have been identified. Those who may have had significant contact were offered a preventative treatment to help stop the infection from occurring.

"As there have been no additional cases connected to this individual, this is not considered an outbreak," said Nova Scotia Health in a statement to CTV News.

Nova Scotia Health says it did not make this case public because Public Health was able to quickly identify and contact all possible exposures, and said there was no increased risk to the general public from this case.

Jaydon's parents don't know where their son contracted his infection. They say they still don't know his exact cause of death, but know it is a result of complications from invasive strep A.

It will still take several weeks until they have those results. For now, they're remembering their son for his big heart, fun personality and love for his family.

"He was amazing. A ball of energy."

Invasive group strep A

Nova Scotia Health says there has been an increase in positive cases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) in the province as compared to rates in 2022 and pre-pandemic years.

This trend is also being seen elsewhere in Canada, and in other countries. It says rates are highest among children under five and adults 65 and older.

Last year, there were five deaths reported in Nova Scotia. All of those individuals were over the age of 55.

"Invasive group A streptococcal disease is a rare disease but every year there are cases in Nova Scotia. Most are single ‘sporadic’ cases," said Nova Scotia Health.

It can cause common infections, such as strep throat and skin infections. Nova Scotia Health says the infection is rarely severe, but can result in blood infection, pneumonia requiring intensive care, or flesh-eating disease.

"While severe disease can occur throughout the year, it is more common in the winter," it said.

Nova Scotia Health says there is no vaccine to prevent group strep A, and most infections fully recover without advancing to severe illness.

Symptoms

Symptoms of a non-invasive infection with group A strep include:

Fever

Sore throat

Skin infections

Scarlet fever

Symptoms of invasive group A streptococcal infections include:

Fever and shortness of breath due to pneumonia

Fever, severe pain and redness due to breakdown of the tissues under the skin

Fever, chills, muscle aches, and nausea and vomiting

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says to seek medical attention if you think you have either type of infection. Antibiotics are used to treat both invasive and non-invasive cases.

PHAC says the infections can develop when the bacteria enters parts of the body where it's not normally found, such as the blood, lungs, muscles, joints and bones, or the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

It says the bacteria is mainly spread from person to person through direct contact or inhalation of respiratory droplets.

