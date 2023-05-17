'He was going to take them out': Police arrest 1 man who struck multiple vehicles with stolen taxi in New Westminster

A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.

"People in other vehicles were screaming. People were afraid," said Anthony Smith, a witness who lives in the neighbourhood.

"Anything that got in the way, he was going to take them out," said fellow bystander Michael Phillips.

Witnesses tell CTV News police pursued the vehicle which traveled throughout the uptown neighbourhood for several minutes.

Police say they started receiving calls around 1:30 p.m. of a cab driving "erratically."

"Witnesses described the taxi striking other vehicles and pedestrians fleeing from the scene," a spokesperson for the New Westminster Police Department says in a statement.

As police vehicles followed the taxi, Phillips told CTV News his instincts took over.

"So I said well (expletive) it. Now the guy's banging and clanging and he's right in the corner there so I said ‘I have to slow this guy down,’" said Phillips. "So I grabbed one of my unopened beers, which is a tall can—Danish beer—which I didn't want to waste."

Phillips, a former football player, then hurled the beer can in the driver’s direction.

"Right through the window, and I know it hit him," he said.

Video posted to social media appears to show Phillips throwing the beer. Seconds later, police were able to catch up and trap the driver at the intersection of 6th Street and 7th Avenue.

"Officers flooded the area to locate the taxi. When officers located the taxi, officers used their vehicles to block it in place. One suspect was taken into police custody and transported to local hospital with minor injuries."

The cab, operated by Royal City Taxi, was "likely" carjacked, according to police. A spokesperson for the cab company told CTV News one of its drivers had been taken to the hospital after his vehicle was stolen.

"This was an extremely high-risk situation and we’re thankful no one was seriously injured,” NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release, thanking local residents and businesses in the busy neighborhood for their patience while roads were closed and evidence was gathered.

Police are asking anyone with information or video to contact them at 604-525-5411.

