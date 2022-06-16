'He was quite stunned': Van driver OK after vehicle flipped
A two-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road South in London resulted in a van on its side during rush-hour traffic.
Witnesses tell CTV News around 8:40 a.m., the van was heading south on Wharncliffe Road and was making a left turn across the northbound lanes when it was hit by a small SUV.
The van ended up across the sidewalk on the east side of Wharncliffe, partially on the property of a barber shop.
Debra Kennedy was walking nearby and was one of the first one scene. She said the driver of the SUV was in some discomfort, apparently caused by the airbag.
"She was experiencing some chest pain due to the explosion of the airbag," Kenney told CTV News.
She says the van driver was stuck inside the vehicle but others in the area were able to open the back hatch and the he made his way out that way.
According to Kennedy, he seemed unharmed other than some disorientation caused by the ordeal.
"He was stunned. He was quite stunned. So I encouraged him, he should be sitting down," she said.
The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles and neither needed medical attention.
-
Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shootingTwo people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday nightA cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
-
As living costs surge, tenants dread B.C.'s next inflation-matched rent increaseWith annual rent increases tied to inflation in British Columbia, tenant advocates are worried the next hike could force some already-struggling families from their homes.
-
Edmonton to meet four-year affordable housing goals, council to discuss further targetsWhile Edmonton will meet its four-year subsidized housing unit targets by the end of the year, city council will discuss how the city should approach its next goals.
-
Kitsilano resident group rejects proposed social housing building, calls for better modelA vocal group in Kitsilano is once again rejecting plans for a social housing building in the neighbourhood.
-
Halifax’s new drive-in movie theatre prepares for first screeningThe largest drive-in movie theatre east of Montreal is one day away from opening.
-
Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene WesterveltIt’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.
-
New exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq, Acadian historyA new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche, P.E.I., provides a look back into the province's Mi'kmaq and Acadian history.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.