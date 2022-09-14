'He was so fast': Witness blames street racing for crash in south London
A dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor is fueling outrage.
“Driving like he was [in] ‘Fast and the Furious’, like he was so fast!” described Lacy Boyle who witnessed the crash at the corner of Wonderland Road and the Bradley Road extension.
Boyle was travelling northbound with her family at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
“I was driving down Wonderland and they guy in the grey car comes zipping past me and goes around two or three other cars, turns and smacks into the white car,” she said.
Boyle explained that the northbound grey sedan was unable to negotiate a right-hand turn onto Bradley — slamming into the front of a white sedan waiting at the stoplight.
“It’s scary. It’s stressful. I'm still shaking,” she told CTV News. “He's putting not only my family's lives in danger, but everybody else’s."
Firefighters at the scene said no one was transported to hospital.
About a dozen young adults gathered at the scene, some of whom removed items from the white car, refused to speak to CTV News about the crash.
Police have yet to say if any charges will be laid.
-
London police investigating early morning shootingLondon police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
-
Cooler weather, chance of showers in Ottawa on WednesdayEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C, but temperatures will fall to 12 C this afternoon.
-
Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage todayA funeral is being held today for a Milton man who was killed in a mass shooting that also left a Toronto police officer dead on Monday.
-
Brantford police appealing for tips about serious pedestrian crashA crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries has Brantford police asking for the public’s help.
-
Grand River Hospital embarking on study that could transform hip replacementsInnovation from KW’s tech sector could play a role in transforming hip replacement surgeries.
-
Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead?Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which arrived in London from Edinburgh on Tuesday, is made out of English oak and lined with lead in a royal tradition dating back hundreds of years.
-
Tampon Tuesdays return to in-person gatheringsTampon Tuesdays are back with a mission to end period poverty.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries following crash in GuelphA 51-year-old is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle in Guelph.
-
Some Indigenous leaders concerned about reconciliation with new monarchSome Indigenous leaders and community members say they're concerned about making progress on reconciliation with King Charles III.