'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life

This week, tributes and the stories of the late Rider legend George Reed have been heard across Saskatchewan.

On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.

At the service, Rider fans thought back to what they remember about the football great.

“He was the best,” one Rider fan said. “I remember from the 20 yard line, my dad and I used to cheer that he could smell the goal line from here and it was gold.”

Two young Rider fans revelled in the greatness of being able to meet Reed.

“The chiefs scored a touchdown and I threw my toque on the ground, and George was like, ‘Woah, you okay there, son?’ one boy said.

“He was obviously really good at football, there’s a reason he got a statue,” another young fan said.

“He was humble to fans and causes,” said Randy Ambroise, the Commissioner for the CFL.

Rob Vanstone, team historian for the Riders, had a special relationship with Reed.

“It was the way he treated people, respected people,” he said. “You didn’t have to be George Reed to treat people the way George did.”

While the fans loved George, he loved the fans just as much, never letting a jersey go unsigned or a photo go untaken, something an 8-year-old Vanstone will never forget.

“I absolutely froze. ‘There’s George,’ my mom prodded me,” Vanstone recalled. “’Like, go in there, get his autograph,’ and he was so nice.”

Then, making the province that brought him in as their own, his home, and making sure he left it a better place than when he found it.

“Whenever we would drive down to Texas, people would look at the licence plate and say, ‘Where is that?’ and he would go, ‘It’s up in Canada, it’s Saskatchewan, and I’m proud to be from there,’” said Georgette Reed, his daughter.

Wayne Morsky, former Roughrider, said that no one is gone until the ripples they cause die away.

“George’s ripples are far and wide,” he said.

The Riders will further honour Reed prior to kickoff at their game on Saturday.

“I hope he’s up there with Ronnie, with a cigarette, and just talking football, and talking about all the things we should be doing,” his daughter said to close out the service.