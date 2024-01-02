'He was the news department': Family and friends remember long time Regina news manager Frank Flegel

A long-time Regina news manager who guided CKCK Television News throughout the 1970s and 80s has died.

Frank Flegel, is being remembered for his strong work ethic and innovation on the job.

Flegel, who was 89, died on New Year’s Eve.

His broadcasting career began in 1962 at CKRM radio before moving to CKCK Television and Radio in 1970. Before that Flegel was a pilot and flight instructor during the 1950s.

In 2003, Flegel was recognized by the Radio Television and Digital News Association (RTDNA) with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

CTV Regina received word of Flegel’s death early Tuesday morning from a family member.

In an email sent to CTV Regina, David Flegel said that, “Frank was a founding father of CKCK Television’s news team as the director and producer of news for many years.”

“He helped create the provincial newscast to bring Saskatchewan closer together and was a pillar in the Regina community,” the email said.

Life-long friend and retired broadcaster Lorne Harasen said Flegel’s work ethic was so strong at times it felt like he was the whole newsroom.

“I think he was the news department because you saw him at work in the evenings and in the mornings and at all kinds of places. Frank only knew one way to work and that was to work hard,” Harasen said.

Flegel also had an impact nationally, as a one term head of the Canadian Radio Television News Directors Association. Later, he branched into communications at the University of Regina and in his late seventies, became a two term Catholic school board trustee.

“The saying goes, if you want something done, ask somebody who’s busy and that was Frank. Frank never stopped learning, never stopped trying to better himself and never stopped working,” Regina Catholic School Board member Rob Bresciani said.

As busy as he was, Frank Flegel’s family and Catholic faith mattered to him the most. That’s how he will be remembered.