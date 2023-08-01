'He will be missed by all who knew him': Firefighter who died battling B.C.'s largest wildfire identified by family

The firefighter who died on the frontlines of B.C.’s wildfire fight on Friday has been identified by his family as 25-year-old Zak Muise of Ontario.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our son, brother, and friend,” Muise’s family wrote in a statement to CTV News.

“Zak loved life and loved what he was doing. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Muise was fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., when the UTV he was riding rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road, according to RCMP.

He was airlifted from the scene, but succumbed to his injuries in the helicopter.

According to a memorial page set up for the fallen firefighter, he is survived by his parents Tim and Sheila Muise, and five older siblings. He will also be missed by his four nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

“Zak was loved by many. We are so grateful for the time we had with him,” the memorial page reads.

“We are grateful for all first responders. Our hearts go out to all the families of fallen fire fighters, first responders, and those left who are still fighting.”

The Muise family said it is asking for privacy at this time.

In memory of Zak, his family is asking for donations to Camp F.A.C.E.S., run by the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation, which is a camp in Ontario for families coping with the loss of a first responder.

Muise is the fourth firefighter in Canada and second in B.C. to die on the job during this year’s historic wildfire season.

On July 13, 19-year-old Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree while working a fire near Revelstoke.

Three days later, on July 16, officials said firefighter Adam Yeadon died battling a blaze near Fort Liard in the Northwest Territories.

And on July 19, 41-year-old helicopter pilot Ryan Gould died in a crash while fighting a fire near Haig Lake in northern Alberta.

“This wildfire season has been profoundly awful. We are so grateful to this firefighter and all of our firefighters for their daily heroism,” Premier David Eby said in a statement on Saturday.

“This tragic news reminds us yet again of the extraordinary sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”