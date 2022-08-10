"He wore his heart on his sleeve," friends remember homicide victim

London Police have identified Sunday’s homicide victim as Devon Cherrey-Rooke, 31, of London who died from a fatal stab wound.

On Wednesday Cherrey-Rooke’s friends spoke to CTV News about him and reflected on his life.

Silke Genaille was a friend of Devon Cherrey-Rooke.

"When we heard about the incident we didn’t think it was him," Genaille said. "My heart shattered into pieces," she said, after police identified him.

Genaille and some of her neighbours said they offered Devon support over the last few years.

"He had a lot of potential."

Those who knew Devon are hoping the suspect turns them self in after hearing police are still searching.

Jeff Brennan said he lives on the same street as Devon and his family.

"He comes from a very good family," said Brennan.

"Devon was an amazing kid, he was smart, athletic, caring, respectful and just happened to fall in with the wrong crowd."

Cherrey-Rooke was found injured early Sunday morning in the Clarke Road and Dundas Street area. He was rushed to hospital that morning but succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in his death as of yet.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.