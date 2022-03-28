'He would always light up the room': Halifax homicide victim identified as talented basketball player

A talented, young basketball player is how many are describing the victim of a homicide in Halifax Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith, who lost his life in an early-morning shooting on Hollis Street.

A GoFundMe Page was created on Monday as a way to help his family with funeral expenses. According to the description on the page, Smith had celebrated his 20th birthday just one day before his death.

Smith is being remembered as talented and well-mannered. The organizer of the fundraiser says Smith "could light up a room with a contagious smile."

Known to friends as 'Dre' or 'Dreko,' Smith was from North Preston, N.S.

The talented basketball player even made a brief appearance on CTV Morning Live back in 2017.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint in the 1600 block of Hollis around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, where officers found a man who had been shot lying in the street.

"The victim was transported to the QEII Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," Const. Nicolas Gagnon of Halifax Regional Police told CTV News.

Some neighbours reported hearing the commotion Saturday morning.

"I almost fell asleep and I heard there were gunshots, maybe seven or eight times," Ling Zhang told CTV News Saturday.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they don't believe the incident was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.