Head north to Bala for its annual fall cranberry festival
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
In celebration of everything cranberry, one of Ontario’s premier arts and crafts shows runs in Bala this weekend.
The Bala Cranberry Festival is a family-friendly event with kids’ entertainment, activities and attractions running Oct. 14 to 16.
However, a visit to Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery can be a part of your festival experience, too.
Running since 1984, the Bala Cranberry Festival has extended the tourist season by:
- An estimated attendance of just over half-million people over the last 35 years
- Hundreds of local community groups and non-profit associations supported
- Over $100,000 in scholarships disbursed
- Over 125 local musicians have graced our main stage
- Over 5,000 volunteer hours per decade
- Awarded as a Festivals and Events Ontario Top 100 Event
Located on Maple Avenue, in the Bala Arena and the Bala Community Centre, all accessed from Maple Avenue.
Discover and shop handmade Muskoka and Canadian artisans’ products, pick up fresh cranberries and tantalize your taste buds with fresh cranberries dipped in candy.
