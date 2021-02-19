Charles Venable resigned Wednesday as head of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields after a racially insensitive job listing sought an art director who would maintain the museum's 'traditional, core, white art audience.' Waterloo Region has 'passed the peak' of 2nd wave as COVID-19 metrics improve: top doctor The region is seeing a downtrend in some of its COVID-19 indicators, Waterloo Region's top doctor said on Friday. Brampton man charged with luring and sexually assaulting a minor in Angus Nottawasaga provincial police charged a 24-year-old Brampton man after allegations he lured and sexually assaulted a minor in Angus. OPP investigate sudden death in Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the West Parry Sound detachment investigated a sudden death at a William Street residence on Feb. 5 in what they say is a suspected opioid overdose.