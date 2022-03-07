Head of Sask. child exploitation unit attributes rise in cases to awareness, better police work

The coordinator of Saskatchewan's combined police unit that investigates allegations of online child exploitation says a rise in cases is likely due to an increase in awareness — and better police work.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is a collaborative police effort involving investigators from the Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert police services and RCMP.

In 2021 ICE investigated 853 files, up from 737 in 2020 and 528 the year before.

“We're getting better at finding it, plus the media attention, the social media attention that it gets to more people and more people know about it,” Prince Albert Police Service Staff Sgt. Shawn Stubbs told CTV News.

Stubbs currently serves as the provincial coordinator for the ICE unit.

“Knowledge is power. They talk to their kids or they find it on their phone because they're checking it where they wouldn't before, they find stuff, they contact the police and go from there, or they report it to cyber tip and report it online through them," Stubbs said

Stubbs says the COVID-19 pandemic has likely affected cases.

“It was nasty for everyone and it's just increased numbers, so sadly ours are going up,” he said.

Two women were charged in 2021, which Stubbs says is rare.

“It's mainly males that we deal with,” he said, adding the last female to be charged was in 1997.

“It has happened before, it's just that it's scary that it can be anyone.”

Stubbs says there are three members of the ICE unit in Prince Albert, as well as two investigators and two techs to work on phones and electronic devices in Saskatoon, Regina has four investigators, one tech, and an administrative assistant, and the province is looking at funding an additional investigator in Saskatoon and Regina.

“They're incredible what they do, but they are pretty much tapped out,” he said.

“To get to more files we need more investigators. That's why the province is adding a couple more, hopefully in the new fiscal year. Once we get more investigators, we can attack that many more files.”

Stubbs says the ICE unit would also benefit from a provincial computer system to ease communication and access to information.

The best way to protect children from internet exploitation, Stubbs says, is awareness.

“Being able to talk to your kids and let them know that people can lie about who they are online,” he said.

“Not everyone you talk to is this person that they say they are, and it could be apps, there's games, these online games where you can talk to hundreds of people at once.

“Once they start a conversation then that leads to other things, and hopefully we can catch them before we get there, but sadly, we don't get to everyone.”

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety says it provides around $1.2 million to fund seven Internet Child Exploitation police positions in Regina (two), Saskatoon (three), and Prince Albert (two), and $440,00 to fund four police positions in Saskatoon (three) and Prince Albert (one) dedicated to investigating street-level child exploitation.