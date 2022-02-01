Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.

“Saskatchewan’s physicians are alarmed at these statements and are imploring this government to stay the course to mitigate the impact of the highly contagious Omicron variant,” SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom said in news release.

On Saturday, Moe shared a letter penned in support of the truck convoy protest taking place in Ottawa over the weekend.

In the letter, Moe claimed vaccines are not stopping COVID-19 transmission and signalled he intends to lift the province's proof of vaccination rules.

"Mr. Moe’s letter on the weekend could scarcely come at a worse time. Everyone should be doing all we can to drive that number down," Strydom said.

"To prevent further spread of the Omicron variant, to keep people as safe as possible, and to prevent further stress on an already overly strained healthcare system."

On Monday, Saskatchewan reported 370 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The premier’s statements continue to ignore the advice of medical experts at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic,” Strydom said.

During a news conference on Monday, Moe stood by his vaccine claims.

"The number of people that are getting COVID is roughly the same proportion as the number of people that are vaccinated here in the province,” Moe said. “So ultimately, it is not stopping transmission by the data that we have in front of us.”

Dr. Alex Wong, a Regina physician, took to Twitter after Moe first made the claim on Saturday, calling his statements about the vaccines “false.”

Wong said many studies show three doses of an mRNA vaccine provide 60 to 70 per cent protection against Omicron infection.

“If you don't get infected, then you don't transmit the virus. Simple,” Wong said in a tweet.

On Monday, Moe also reiterated his intention to relax public health measures.

“It is too soon to loosen, or remove, public health measures,” Strydom said."

"Why take that chance now? Why further strain the health care system and those who work in it, after all that we have been through?”

Despite his beliefs regarding the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing COVID-19 transmission, Moe continues to encourage Saskatchewan residents to get vaccinated.

However, he said he believes the province's proof of vaccination mandate "has run its course."

--With files from Brendan Ellis