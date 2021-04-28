Head-on collision in Burnaby sends 3 to hospital, 1 in critical condition

Three people were rushed to hospital after a serious head-on crash in Burnaby Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Canada Way near Burris Street and involved two vehicles, a grey sedan and a pickup truck. In images from the scene, it appears that one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and struck the other.

The front end of sedan was severely damaged in the collision. There were three people inside: a female driver and two male passengers.

All three were taken to hospital, with the driver in critical condition, according to police. Her injuries are considered life-threatening, while the passengers' injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver was the only person in the pickup truck and was uninjured.

Police said Canada Way would be shut down for several hours while collision investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.