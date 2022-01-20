Head-on collision in Clearview shuts down Highway 26 for 10 hours

One person was seriously injured in a collision in Clearview Township Thursday evening.

According to OPP, two vehicles collided on Highway 26 near County Road 10 shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police tell CTV News two people were transported to hospital.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the other was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Highway 26 was closed for 10 hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

The road reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.