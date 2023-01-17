Head-on collision in east Regina results in one arrest: Police
A Regina man was charged following a head-on collision that ended with multiple injuries.
At around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles in east Regina.
On a service road near the intersection of Ring Road and Victoria Avenue East, police discovered that two vehicles had collided head-on, according to a news release.
RPS said an investigation determined that a green Dodge Journey had moved into the oncoming lane and had crashed into a black Nissan Rouge.
The driver of the Rogue received minor injuries, while the passenger of the Journey was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The investigating officer suspected the driver of the Journey was impaired, the release outlined.
The driver, a 51-year-old Regina man, was arrested and later charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and refusal to comply with a breath demand.
The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 17.
-
Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating in publicA Guelph man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and committing an indecent act, after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an area where children and youth were present, Guelph police said.
-
Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centreResidents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. MarieA man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
-
'A cereal offender': The company behind the TTC 'French toast guy' was just revealedThe air of mystery floating around the TTC’s “french toast guy” has lifted.
-
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming womenRCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
-
OLG issues third quarter gaming revenue to Windsor and Chatham for hosting casinosThe Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for casinos in Windsor and Chatham.
-
Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville stripPolice are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.
-
Police looking for man wanted in downtown sexual assault investigationToronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown sexual assault investigation.
-
Overwhelmed food charities say solution to hunger is higher incomes, not more fundingA Newfoundland and Labrador charity says it can't afford to keep operating a service that offered grocery gift cards to people struggling to buy food.