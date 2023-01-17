Head-on collision in east Regina results in one arrest: Police

A Regina man was charged following a head-on collision that ended with multiple injuries.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles in east Regina.

On a service road near the intersection of Ring Road and Victoria Avenue East, police discovered that two vehicles had collided head-on, according to a news release.

RPS said an investigation determined that a green Dodge Journey had moved into the oncoming lane and had crashed into a black Nissan Rouge.

The driver of the Rogue received minor injuries, while the passenger of the Journey was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The investigating officer suspected the driver of the Journey was impaired, the release outlined.

The driver, a 51-year-old Regina man, was arrested and later charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and refusal to comply with a breath demand.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 17.