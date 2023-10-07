Head-on collision in P.E.I. leaves two dead, another two injured
Police say a three-year-old girl and 52-year-old man have died, and two others are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Coleman, P.E.I.
Prince District RCMP, along with fire and EMS, responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mud Road and MacPhee Road around 7 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the 52-year-old man was the driver of one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The other vehicle was driven by the 27-year-old woman and she was travelling with two children. The 3-year-old was also pronounced dead at the scene,” said Scott Ferris, with the P.E.I. RCMP, in a news release Saturday.
Police say the woman and the other child, a six-year-old, were both transported to Prince County Hospital with serious injuries. The child was later sent to the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax.
According to the release, an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the P.E.I. Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Cloudy, rainy conditions likely to wrap up weekendSunday, expect cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 13C.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for London, Ont. regionEnvironment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for London-Middlesex, southern Bruce County, northern and southern Huron County, and southern Perth County.
-
Canadians in Israel on edge following unprecedented attack from HamasA surprise attack in Israel early Saturday morning has left communities in shock as hundreds of people were killed and thousands more left injured.
-
'We’re up 91 per cent in two years': Final weekend to donate to London Food Bank’s Fall Food DriveThe London Food Bank is asking for help on the final weekend of the Fall Food Drive.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
Police in Brampton searching for owner of lost dogPolice in Brampton are hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owner.
-
Trans Mountain route change will 'desecrate' sacred site: Secwepemc knowledge keeperA Secwepemc law called X7ensq't says that if you disrespect the land and don't take care of it properly, the land and the sky will turn on you. 'It's a serious law,' said Mike McKenzie, a Secwepemc knowledge keeper. He said he wonders 'how much farther' people want to go in violating it.
-
Israel's Security Cabinet says country at war with Hamas and authorizes significant military stepsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says his Security Cabinet has declared the country at war following a deadly Hamas assault in southern Israel. The decision, announced on Sunday, formally authorizes 'the taking of significant military steps,' it said it a statement.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry MinisterIndustry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'