Head-on collision in Toronto leaves two men critically injured
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
Two men have critical injuries following a head-on collision in Toronto Wednesday evening.
At around 11:10 p.m., police responded to a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near British Columbia Road.
Police say a vehicle was travelling east on Lake Shore Boulevard at a high rate of speed, lost control and collided with a vehicle travelling westbound.
Toronto paramedics said two patients had to be extricated from the vehicles.
Police said both adult male victims were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Lakeshore Boulevard is closed in both directions between British Columbia Road and Ontario Drive.
