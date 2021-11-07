Head-on collision near Leamington, Ont. kills two people

Two people are dead following a head-on crash near Leamington.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 around 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, Katherina Fehr, 72, was pronounced dead at scene. The driver of the same vehicle, Johan Fehr, 76, was pronounced deceased once at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to hospital.

The investigation continues.