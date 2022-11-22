Head-on crash sends one person to hospital via air ambulance

An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.

The crash happened on Talbot Line just west of Springer Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

It involved a van and pick-up truck, with the drivers the lone occupants of both vehicles.

Bayham Fire Department crews, with help from the Malahide Fire Department, had to help extricate both drivers from their vehicles.

The driver of the van was taken to Tillsonburg Hospital and the driver of the pick-up was taken by Ornge Air ambulance to the trauma unit in London.

In a tweet from OPP West Region, both driver's injuries are non-threatening.

Police also said that charges are currently pending.

Talbot Line was closed between Springer Hill and Heritage Line while the Elgin County OPP conducted their investigation, but reopened at 5:11 p.m..

Update: Talbot Line is now open. Both driver's injuries are non-life-threatening. Charges are pending. ^bp pic.twitter.com/dH74dcw1qK