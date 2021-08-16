Head-on collision sends one to hospital in Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a crash in Muskoka Lakes.

Emergency crews were called out to Muskoka Road 118 near Milford Bay before 11 a.m. Monday.

The fire department was able to free one of the drivers, a 19-year-old Bracebridge resident, who became trapped inside the vehicle.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, while the second driver sustained minor injuries.

Muskoka 118 was closed for most of the day as police investigated.