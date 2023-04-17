Head-on crash in Charlottetown kills driver, injures 5 children
Police in Charlottetown say a driver has been killed and seven others are injured, including five children, after a head-on crash in the city Sunday night.
Charlottetown Police Services, along with the Charlottetown Fire Department and Island EMS, responded to the two-vehicle collision around 9:10 pm.
Police say a vehicle was traveling south on Riverside Drive near the Pioneer Avenue exit when it crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle head on.
The southbound vehicle then caught fire.
Witnesses at the scene tried to get the driver out of the vehicle but they were not successful, according to a news release Monday morning.
Police say five children and two adults were inside the northbound mini van.
All seven people were taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Police say some had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A section of Riverside Drive was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Charlottetown Police Services is asking witnesses who have not spoken to them yet to call 902-629-4172.
