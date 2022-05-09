iHeartRadio

Head-on crash in New Tecumseth sends five to hospital



A head-on crash in New Tecumseth sent five people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 and the 10th Sideroad Sunday evening.

According to New Tecumseth fire officials, no serious injuries were reported.

Provincial police will be investigating the cause of the crash.

