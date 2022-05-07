Head-on crash in Oro Medonte sends five to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Five people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon.
According to paramedics, the two-vehicle crash happened on Old Barrie Road and Line 7 North shortly after 3 p.m.
One person was airlifted to hospital in serious condition, and four others sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Old Barrie Road at Line 7 North was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Witnesses of the crash are encouraged to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
