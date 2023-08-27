Head-on crash in Perth County sends two people to hospital

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a head-on collision which sent a driver to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to OPP, first responders received a report about the crash on Saturday around 8 p.m. The crash occurred on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East.

A passenger was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Line 34 is was closed between Road 108 and Road 109 for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).